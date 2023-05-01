For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] price plunged by -2.50 percent to reach at -$0.84. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q1 2023 Results and Reaffirms Guidance for 2023.

Company Delivers Continued Strong Net Sales Momentum, led by U.S. Refreshment Beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and reaffirmed its guidance for full year constant currency net sales growth of 5% and Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 6% to 7%.

A sum of 19262638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.03M shares. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares reached a high of $33.60 and dropped to a low of $32.29 until finishing in the latest session at $32.70.

The one-year KDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.9. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $38.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $40 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDP stock. On September 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 39 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 55.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.07 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.06, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 36.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.22.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.60. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $51,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.20%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,948 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,957,583, which is approximately 5.439% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,223,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.67 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 67,668,199 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 58,311,108 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 636,953,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 762,932,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,367,751 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,402,319 shares during the same period.