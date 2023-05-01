For Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN], Analyst sees a drop to $125. What next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] traded at a low on 04/28/23, posting a -3.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $105.45. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Results.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Net sales increased 9% to $127.4 billion in the first quarter, compared with $116.4 billion in first quarter 2022. Excluding the $2.4 billion unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 11% compared with first quarter 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 129130149 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amazon.com Inc. stands at 3.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1126.53 billion, with 10.25 billion shares outstanding and 9.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.62M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 129130149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $134.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson dropped their target price from $119 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $125, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On April 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 135 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.94, while it was recorded at 105.81 for the last single week of trading, and 106.83 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $628,303 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 712,070,069, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 594,720,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.71 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.46 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2,127 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 321,462,353 shares. Additionally, 1,953 investors decreased positions by around 351,344,393 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 5,285,495,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,958,301,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 286 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,443,663 shares, while 214 institutional investors sold positions of 39,309,555 shares during the same period.