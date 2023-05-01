For AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], Analyst sees a rise to $12.50. What next?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] gained 1.33% or 0.13 points to close at $9.91 with a heavy trading volume of 12886502 shares. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

AGNC Investment Corp. (“AGNC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $9.83, the shares rose to $9.97 and dropped to $9.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGNC points out that the company has recorded 25.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.96M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 12886502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $10.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AGNC shares from 12.25 to 13.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.17.

Trading performance analysis for AGNC stock

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.24, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

There are presently around $2,592 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,355,072, which is approximately 11.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,779,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.84 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $156.03 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 23.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

276 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 52,172,693 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 32,232,443 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 177,177,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,582,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,867,997 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 15,713,420 shares during the same period.