First Republic Bank [FRC] Stock trading around $3.51 per share: What’s Next?

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] traded at a low on 04/28/23, posting a -43.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.51. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that First Republic Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Mike Roffler, CEO and President of First Republic said, “With the stabilization of our deposit base and the strength of our credit quality and capital position, we continue to take steps to strengthen our business. We remain fully committed to serving our communities, and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our clients and colleagues.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 152417222 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Republic Bank stands at 52.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.55%.

The market cap for FRC stock reached $1.15 billion, with 184.00 million shares outstanding and 181.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.41M shares, FRC reached a trading volume of 152417222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Republic Bank [FRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRC shares is $21.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for First Republic Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2023, representing the official price target for First Republic Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Janney kept a Sell rating on FRC stock. On March 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FRC shares from 140 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Republic Bank is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.41.

How has FRC stock performed recently?

First Republic Bank [FRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -75.39. With this latest performance, FRC shares dropped by -75.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.10 for First Republic Bank [FRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.34, while it was recorded at 7.90 for the last single week of trading, and 114.55 for the last 200 days.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Republic Bank [FRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.68. First Republic Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.63.

Return on Total Capital for FRC is now 7.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Republic Bank [FRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.47. Additionally, FRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Republic Bank [FRC] managed to generate an average of $230,833 per employee.

Insider trade positions for First Republic Bank [FRC]

There are presently around $596 million, or 97.20% of FRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,563,135, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,159,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.19 million in FRC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $35.95 million in FRC stock with ownership of nearly -16.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Republic Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC] by around 17,548,358 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 23,420,388 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 128,901,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,870,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRC stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,126,542 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 8,417,053 shares during the same period.