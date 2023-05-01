Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock Reiterated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $115.50

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] jumped around 1.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $118.34 at the close of the session, up 1.29%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM that ExxonMobil Announces First-Quarter 2023 Results.

Delivered record first quarter earnings of $11.4 billion, demonstrating structural earnings improvements through growth of advantaged assets, mix improvements, and cost and execution efficiencies.

Increased oil and gas net production by nearly 300,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day versus first-quarter 2022, excluding divestments, entitlements, and Sakhalin-1 expropriation.

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock is now 7.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XOM Stock saw the intraday high of $119.92 and lowest of $116.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 119.63, which means current price is +20.73% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.76M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 25061714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $128.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $125 to $144. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $135, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on XOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.21, while it was recorded at 117.07 for the last single week of trading, and 104.87 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now 27.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] managed to generate an average of $899,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to -10.74%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $288,799 million, or 59.80% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,671,214, which is approximately -0.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 291,193,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.46 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.42 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -3.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,639 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 89,655,367 shares. Additionally, 1,580 investors decreased positions by around 77,877,696 shares, while 400 investors held positions by with 2,272,881,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,440,414,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 301 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,166,064 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,639,922 shares during the same period.