Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $19.08 billion, down -1.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price plunged by -0.79 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM that Exelon Foundation recognizes employees during National Volunteer Month for year-round volunteering efforts.

Twenty Exelon employees/teams are receiving Volunteer Awards of $5,000 to their chosen nonprofits in recognition of their exemplary service. Altogether Exelon hosted more than 200 volunteer events during April alone, building on the more than 126,000 hours volunteered by employees last year.

Whether it’s helping people whose homes have been destroyed, children who need food or underserved areas that could benefit from new biking and walking trails, Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) employees are dedicated to making a positive difference in their communities. In 2022 alone, volunteers gave 126,529 hours of their time to local nonprofits.

A sum of 11350060 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.41M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $43.03 and dropped to a low of $42.37 until finishing in the latest session at $42.44.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.12. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.82, while it was recorded at 43.01 for the last single week of trading, and 41.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,404 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 96,329,140, which is approximately 5.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,771,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.54 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 6.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 87,659,802 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 83,107,064 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 639,871,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 810,638,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,513,750 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 8,088,396 shares during the same period.