Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] – find out why.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] price surged by 0.13 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 10:39 AM that Activision Blizzard Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First Quarter Net Bookings Grew 25% Year-Over-Year.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A sum of 9822355 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.66M shares. Activision Blizzard Inc. shares reached a high of $77.89 and dropped to a low of $76.94 until finishing in the latest session at $77.71.

The one-year ATVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.24. The average equity rating for ATVI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $91.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $83 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

ATVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.14. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.23 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.29, while it was recorded at 80.99 for the last single week of trading, and 77.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Activision Blizzard Inc. Fundamentals:

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

ATVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 12.97%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,532 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,897,641, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,308,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $4.1 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -12.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

670 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 66,867,072 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 62,112,973 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 508,419,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,399,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,193,880 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,346,622 shares during the same period.