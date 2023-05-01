Exane BNP Paribas lifts DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.11 during the day while it closed the day at $21.91. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that DraftKings to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023 and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2023.

DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30, 2023.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. stock has also loss -0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKNG stock has inclined by 45.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.07% and gained 92.36% year-on date.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $9.67 billion, with 449.22 million shares outstanding and 436.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.19M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 11864334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $24.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.04 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 21.14 for the last single week of trading, and 16.03 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.50.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -53.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.15. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$328,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 38.10%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,636 million, or 58.20% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,263,897, which is approximately 1.826% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,931,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $524.33 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $336.19 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

212 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 34,039,106 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 39,124,913 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 184,080,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,244,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,275,628 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 23,027,523 shares during the same period.