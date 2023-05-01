Evercore ISI slashes price target on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] – find out why.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained 2.94% on the last trading session, reaching $34.31 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

March quarter revenue and earnings results in-line with guidance.

Record March quarter operating cash flow enabled accelerated debt reduction.

Delta Air Lines Inc. represents 642.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.42 billion with the latest information. DAL stock price has been found in the range of $33.235 to $34.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.89M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 11097591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $51.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.19, while it was recorded at 33.52 for the last single week of trading, and 34.15 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 465.06. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $13,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 34.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $14,968 million, or 67.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,496,733, which is approximately 1.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,054,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $769.47 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 29,253,508 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 22,225,399 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 384,777,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,256,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,484,219 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,283,279 shares during the same period.