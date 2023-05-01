Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] moved up 186.52: Why It’s Important

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] closed the trading session at $0.37 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.15, while the highest price level was $0.90. The company report on March 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Dunxin Financial Holdings Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it had received a deficiency letter (“Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) on March 6, 2023 stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”).

The Letter stated that because the Company’s ADSs had been trading for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The NYSE American staff determined that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time or effecting a reverse stock split of its securities, which the staff determined to be until September 6, 2023, which could be extended to the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2023. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards by undertaking a measure or measures that are for the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.39 percent and weekly performance of 179.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 138.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 96.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 686.48K shares, DXF reached to a volume of 91579975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03.

DXF stock trade performance evaluation

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 179.59. With this latest performance, DXF shares gained by 138.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.75 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1472, while it was recorded at 0.1777 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2689 for the last 200 days.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] shares currently have an operating margin of -518.91 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -498.29.

Return on Total Capital for DXF is now -19.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.45. Additionally, DXF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] managed to generate an average of -$1,444,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.09% of DXF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC with ownership of 84,866, which is approximately 197.4% of the company’s market cap and around 49.39% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 60,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in DXF stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $16000.0 in DXF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX:DXF] by around 178,096 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 52,606 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,759 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 52,606 shares during the same period.