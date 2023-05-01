CXApp Inc. [CXAI] gain 25.02% so far this year. What now?

CXApp Inc. [NASDAQ: CXAI] closed the trading session at $12.59 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.10, while the highest price level was $17.64. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Technology leader Khurram Sheikh, Chairman & CEO of CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq: CXAI), to deliver Cloud Keynote at the TiEcon 2023.

Prestigious Tech Conference returns to in-person after 3 years of being virtual, drawing in nearly 100,000 attendees from 100 countries over the years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.02 percent and weekly performance of 56.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 722.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, CXAI reached to a volume of 15884640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CXApp Inc. [CXAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CXApp Inc. is set at 3.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 419.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CXAI stock trade performance evaluation

CXApp Inc. [CXAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.01. With this latest performance, CXAI shares gained by 722.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for CXApp Inc. [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.27 for the last 200 days.

CXApp Inc. [CXAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

CXApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

CXApp Inc. [CXAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 80.60% of CXAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXAI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in CXAI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $1.08 million in CXAI stock with ownership of nearly -35.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in CXApp Inc. [NASDAQ:CXAI] by around 565,386 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 444,728 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 235,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXAI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 509,408 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 336,789 shares during the same period.