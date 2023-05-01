Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell -15.43% so far this year. What now?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] closed the trading session at $0.16 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1191, while the highest price level was $0.21. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.43 percent and weekly performance of 64.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, CRKN reached to a volume of 27189837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CRKN stock trade performance evaluation

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.44. With this latest performance, CRKN shares gained by 13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1730, while it was recorded at 0.1242 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3276 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.80% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,289,500, which is approximately -2.826% of the company’s market cap and around 22.95% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in CRKN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15000.0 in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 317,598 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,029,334 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 628,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,975,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,750 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 989,949 shares during the same period.