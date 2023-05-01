Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Revenue clocked in at $15.87 billion, down -70.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.42%. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Amount on its Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (ticker symbol “MLPO”).

On April 6, 2023, Credit Suisse declared a Coupon Amount for the Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (the “ETN”).

Over the last 12 months, CS stock dropped by -85.74%. The one-year Credit Suisse Group AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.71. The average equity rating for CS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.56 billion, with 3.09 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.10M shares, CS stock reached a trading volume of 33741640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.28.

CS Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.77 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6931, while it was recorded at 0.8857 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6434 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Credit Suisse Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.26.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now -1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 459.20. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 292.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] managed to generate an average of -$144,473 per employee.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84 million, or 2.80% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 12,232,988, which is approximately 155.353% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 9,971,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.93 million in CS stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $8.71 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 91.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credit Suisse Group AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 54,755,938 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 43,159,601 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 3,624,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,291,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,785,463 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 29,632,918 shares during the same period.