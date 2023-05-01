Citigroup lifts Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] jumped around 1.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.58 at the close of the session, up 3.82%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:.

Truist Financial Corporation stock is now -24.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TFC Stock saw the intraday high of $32.67 and lowest of $30.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.22, which means current price is +13.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.92M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 15223799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $42.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $45, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.53.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.89, while it was recorded at 31.36 for the last single week of trading, and 43.95 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $31,949 million, or 75.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,319,147, which is approximately 1.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,390,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in TFC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.99 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 1.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

761 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 63,622,611 shares. Additionally, 657 investors decreased positions by around 57,518,808 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 859,490,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 980,631,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,529,973 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 2,222,906 shares during the same period.