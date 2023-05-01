Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is -0.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.47%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM that Akvo: The Next Generation of Data Collection for Sustainable Development.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco is proud to support Akvo, which provides data services and tech solutions to development partners in the water, agriculture, and climate sectors. We know that data is critical for effective decision-making, collaboration, and accountability. Akvo supports agencies and governments around the world to improve their programs so they can achieve lasting impact.

Over the last 12 months, CSCO stock dropped by -4.18%. The one-year Cisco Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.41. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $190.70 billion, with 4.10 billion shares outstanding and 4.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.06M shares, CSCO stock reached a trading volume of 19658725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $57.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 46 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.56, while it was recorded at 46.97 for the last single week of trading, and 46.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.32%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $141,109 million, or 74.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 380,520,233, which is approximately 0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,396,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.23 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.54 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,540 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 124,740,809 shares. Additionally, 1,286 investors decreased positions by around 104,024,852 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 2,757,661,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,986,426,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 254 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,782,265 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 10,743,711 shares during the same period.