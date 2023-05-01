Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $11

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.81%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM that SEABOURN DEBUTS FIRST-EVER “GRAND AFRICA VOYAGE”, CIRCUMNAVIGATING THE CONTINENT IN 90 DAYS.

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is inviting travelers to explore the exotic and dynamic lands of Africa with its first-ever “Grand Africa Voyage.” Departing November 30, 2024, Seabourn Sojourn will circumnavigate the continent and sail more than 17,000 miles during a 90-day roundtrip adventure from Barcelona, Spain. The journey will offer a world of experiences for guests, visiting 44 marquee and off-the-beaten path ports and cities throughout 26 countries, with six overnight stays on the itinerary. Open for sale now, the full itinerary and additional details are available on Seabourn’s website.

The only ultra-luxury ship to sail around the entire continent, Seabourn Sojourn will visit a blend of historically profound destinations on its Grand Africa Voyage. Highlights include Alexandria, Cairo, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem; luscious, tropical paradises such as the Seychelles and Bom Bom Island; lands with breathtaking, diverse landscapes and wildlife such as Kenya, Madagascar and Zanzibar; and culturally rich destinations such as Cape Town, Morocco and Mozambique. In addition to renowned destinations, guests can discover Africa’s lesser-known gems such as Luanda, the “Paris” of Africa, and Cape Verde, the “Gateway to the West.”.

Over the last 12 months, CCL stock dropped by -47.10%. The one-year Carnival Corporation & plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.62. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.09 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.32M shares, CCL stock reached a trading volume of 34306712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CCL stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 36 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 9.02 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,517 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,933,967, which is approximately 2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,241,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $574.44 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $476.79 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 80,954,220 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 50,986,262 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 456,275,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,216,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,276,593 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 15,589,967 shares during the same period.