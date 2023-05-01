Bernstein lifts Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.98%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM that Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert Helps Companies Meet Emission Targets.

Companies around the world are working to reduce their impact on the earth, and many are turning to the emissions-tracking platform Energy Expert for help.

The software-as-a-service tool created by Alibaba Group’s cloud computing arm tracks greenhouse gas output and helps clients develop a path toward carbon neutrality.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -4.11%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.7. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $218.57 billion, with 2.60 billion shares outstanding and 2.59 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.65M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 18290097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $145.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.07.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.03, while it was recorded at 84.36 for the last single week of trading, and 90.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 6.76%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,689 million, or 14.70% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 21,580,636, which is approximately -13.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,278,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in BABA stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.18 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -1.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

524 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 64,390,601 shares. Additionally, 606 investors decreased positions by around 62,639,996 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 247,150,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,181,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,972,306 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 19,985,151 shares during the same period.