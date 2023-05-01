Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is -95.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] price plunged by -7.98 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Receives NASDAQ Delisting Notice.

Special Meeting of Shareholders Cancelled.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY), today announced that it was notified by the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that Nasdaq had determined to delist the Company’s common stock as a result of the Company’s commencement of voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Nasdaq informed the Company that trading in the Company’s common stock would be suspended at the opening of business on May 3, 2023.

A sum of 230447733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 127.28M shares. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1366 and dropped to a low of $0.1001 until finishing in the latest session at $0.11.

The one-year BBBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.02. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $1.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.48. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -86.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.26 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8412, while it was recorded at 0.1448 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3110 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,764.18. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,563.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$17,488 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 54.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,332,491, which is approximately 7.373% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,572,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in BBBY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.34 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 12,506,294 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 5,261,153 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 36,472,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,239,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,160,649 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,101,689 shares during the same period.