Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell -11.59% so far this year. What now?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] gained 1.35% on the last trading session, reaching $29.28 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM that Atlanta’s Grove Park Foundation Receives $2 Million for Performing and Cultural Arts Center.

Companies Grant $1 Million Each for Renovation of Historic Grove Theatre.

Today, Bank of America and Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced their combined commitment of $2 million to Grove Park Foundation to create the Grove Park Performing and Cultural Arts Center by renovating the historic Grove Theatre on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

If compared to the average trading volume of 60.11M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 45063541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $36.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $34 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $47, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on BAC stock. On April 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BAC shares from 31 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 107.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 556.87.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.25, while it was recorded at 29.04 for the last single week of trading, and 33.28 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $164,917 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 607,703,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.79 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.82 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,352 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 238,931,460 shares. Additionally, 1,210 investors decreased positions by around 192,895,076 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 5,200,584,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,632,411,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,506,069 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 16,029,056 shares during the same period.