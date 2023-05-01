Apple Inc. [AAPL] Is Currently 0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] traded at a high on 04/28/23, posting a 0.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $169.68. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 11:30 PM that Apple MixC Shenzhen opens Friday, April 28, in China.

The new store invites the local community to discover the best of Apple.

Apple® today previewed Apple MixC Shenzhen, the second store in this vibrant city. The new store will serve as an accessible and inclusive space for Apple team members to bring the best of Apple together for the local community.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 55080744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apple Inc. stands at 1.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.44%.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $2664.57 billion, with 15.89 billion shares outstanding and 15.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.45M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 55080744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $170.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $145 to $149. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $190, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On April 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 158 to 168.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.90, while it was recorded at 166.19 for the last single week of trading, and 150.90 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 62.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.45. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $608,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.12%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,587,991 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,029,208,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.64 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $151.89 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,933 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 246,855,205 shares. Additionally, 2,436 investors decreased positions by around 237,592,353 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 8,874,290,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,358,738,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 263 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,344,102 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 23,225,304 shares during the same period.