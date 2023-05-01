AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] moved up 23.89: Why It’s Important

AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE: HKD] price surged by 23.89 percent to reach at $1.62. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:41 AM that AMTD to Launch “LA REVUE DES MONTRES” in Singapore with L’Officiel Inc. SAS upon permission given by the Singapore Registrar of Newspapers to publish locally.

Following L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS (a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB)’s successful recruitment of a full team of experienced professionals and local experts in Singapore and Malaysia to set the foundation for a new and powerful launch under the direct owner’s model, AMTD Digital Media Solutions Pte. Ltd. (now renamed as L’Officiel Singapore Pte. Ltd.) is pleased to announce that permission has been granted by the Singapore Registrar of Newspapers to publish the magazine namely “LA REVUE DES MONTRES”. This is another milestone in the evolution of L’Officiel in Asia, developing the direct owner’s model and integrating various media brands globally. AMTD IDEA Group together with AMTD Digital Inc. are excited to continue working with its allies and trusted business partners, to launch a refreshed and unique L’Officiel range of products to the Singapore market under one global IP, one global media platform and one global rollout plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005752/en/.

A sum of 10974978 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.85M shares. AMTD Digital Inc. shares reached a high of $9.20 and dropped to a low of $7.30 until finishing in the latest session at $8.40.

Guru’s Opinion on AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

HKD Stock Performance Analysis:

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.92. With this latest performance, HKD shares gained by 20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into AMTD Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45. AMTD Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +108.79.

Return on Total Capital for HKD is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] managed to generate an average of $550,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.AMTD Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 50.80 and a Current Ratio set at 50.80.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] Insider Position Details

7 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE:HKD] by around 86,206 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HKD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,907 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2 shares during the same period.