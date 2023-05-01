Altria Group Inc. [MO] Is Currently 0.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] gained 0.68% or 0.32 points to close at $47.51 with a heavy trading volume of 10976583 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Altria Reports 2023 First-Quarter Results; Reaffirms 2023 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today reports our 2023 first-quarter business results and reaffirms our guidance for 2023 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

“We are off to a strong start and believe our businesses are on track to deliver against full-year plans,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our tobacco businesses performed well in a challenging macroeconomic environment. We delivered strong adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5.4%, and we announced exciting progress toward our Vision.”.

It opened the trading session at $47.47, the shares rose to $47.715 and dropped to $46.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MO points out that the company has recorded 2.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, MO reached to a volume of 10976583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $36, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on MO stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 47 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 64.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.95, while it was recorded at 47.01 for the last single week of trading, and 45.15 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.17 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.80.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 64.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.74. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $912,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $50,125 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,359,249, which is approximately 0.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,531,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.96 billion in MO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.43 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 0.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 952 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 69,500,198 shares. Additionally, 775 investors decreased positions by around 67,027,618 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 918,511,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,055,039,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,424,988 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 9,676,854 shares during the same period.