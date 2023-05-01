AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] gain 50.00% so far this year. What now?

AGBA Group Holding Limited [NASDAQ: AGBA] traded at a high on 04/28/23, posting a 36.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.31. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM that AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: ‘AGBA’) Announces Share Repurchase Program.

NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited (“AGBA”), the leading one- stop financial supermarket in Hong Kong, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to 1,000,000 ordinary shares of AGBA with a maximum of $10,000,000 to be expended. The share repurchase program reflects AGBA’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, while maintaining the financial flexibility to invest in growth opportunities. The program also reflects the company’s confidence in its future prospects.

Wing-Fai Ng, Group President, AGBA Group Holding Limited said, “Creating and defending shareholder value is a core focus of AGBA. Our scale, combined with the strength of our business and the significant opportunities arising from China’s reopening, enables us to continue investing for the long term, while also opportunistically buying back stock through a repurchase program. This program is a direct reflection of our belief that our shares are significantly undervalued, and a demonstration of our confidence in the business and the long-term opportunity ahead.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31392262 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AGBA Group Holding Limited stands at 41.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.05%.

The market cap for AGBA stock reached $100.69 million, with 59.58 million shares outstanding and 3.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.89K shares, AGBA reached a trading volume of 31392262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGBA Group Holding Limited is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 115.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has AGBA stock performed recently?

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.50. With this latest performance, AGBA shares gained by 19.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. AGBA Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.78.

AGBA Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.70% of AGBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGBA stocks are: METEORA CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,316,016, which is approximately 1108.64% of the company’s market cap and around 91.30% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in AGBA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $9000.0 in AGBA stock with ownership of nearly 259.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in AGBA Group Holding Limited [NASDAQ:AGBA] by around 1,209,909 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,132,151 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,011,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,330,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGBA stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,009,684 shares during the same period.