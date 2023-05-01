Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $89.37 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 2.21% or 1.93 points to close at $89.37 with a heavy trading volume of 50468960 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AMD Introduces Ryzen™ Z1 Series Processors, Expanding the “Zen 4” Lineup into Handheld Game Consoles.

AMD Ryzen Z1 and AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors bring ultimate portability and battery life to handheld PC gaming consoles.

It opened the trading session at $87.02, the shares rose to $89.75 and dropped to $86.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded 49.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 60.76M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 50468960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $100.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on AMD stock. On January 30, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 80 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 45.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.67, while it was recorded at 86.82 for the last single week of trading, and 78.83 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 8.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $99,365 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.8 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.71 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 895 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 114,796,266 shares. Additionally, 842 investors decreased positions by around 104,431,683 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 892,609,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,111,837,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 266 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,696,496 shares, while 184 institutional investors sold positions of 11,142,165 shares during the same period.