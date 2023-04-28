why Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.25

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.91 during the day while it closed the day at $1.86. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Terran Orbital Receives Milestone Payment for 300 Spacecraft, $2.4 Billion Contract with Rivada Space Networks.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or “the Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions, today announced the receipt of a further milestone payment alongside completion of the screening of the industrial partners as well as trade studies that will support the acquisition process and system engineering for the Company’s 300 spacecraft, $2.4 billion contract with Rivada Space Networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005223/en/.

Terran Orbital Corporation stock has also loss -5.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LLAP stock has declined by -2.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.70% and gained 17.72% year-on date.

The market cap for LLAP stock reached $264.40 million, with 143.28 million shares outstanding and 75.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 4890174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81.

LLAP stock trade performance evaluation

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9754, while it was recorded at 1.7840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5798 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91.

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $117 million, or 41.30% of LLAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 19,837,629, which is approximately -9.039% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, holding 13,206,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.53 million in LLAP stocks shares; and STONE POINT WEALTH LLC, currently with $10.93 million in LLAP stock with ownership of nearly -3.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terran Orbital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE:LLAP] by around 13,052,319 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,196,727 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 54,669,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,918,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLAP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,894,628 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 211,532 shares during the same period.