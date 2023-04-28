why Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.22

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] closed the trading session at $8.77 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.63, while the highest price level was $8.805.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.73 percent and weekly performance of -3.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, SBSW reached to a volume of 2609823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $13.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBSW shares from 25 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SBSW stock trade performance evaluation

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.53, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.26 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.30.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 29.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited go to -11.54%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 12,126,994 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 12,344,593 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 24,418,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,890,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,405,055 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,907,424 shares during the same period.