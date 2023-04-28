why Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] gained 8.63% on the last trading session, reaching $2.77 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Growing monetization and reducing lossesGross Profit increased by 22% year-over-yearOperating loss decreased by 41% year-over-yearFY2023 Adjusted EBITDA loss expected to decrease by up to 50% vs FY2022.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) (“Jumia” or the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Jumia Technologies AG represents 99.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $276.66 million with the latest information. JMIA stock price has been found in the range of $2.60 to $2.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 2450996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 1,823,965 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,010,140 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 12,290,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,124,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 594,475 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000,632 shares during the same period.