why indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.25

indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ: INDI] slipped around -0.63 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.67 at the close of the session, down -7.59%. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that indie Semiconductor Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that it has granted equity awards (the “Inducement Grants”) under its 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan to new employees who joined indie in connection with indie’s recent acquisitions of GEO Semiconductor, Inc. and Silicon Radar GmbH. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of indie Semiconductor. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.indiesemi.com/news/default.aspx.

indie Semiconductor Inc. stock is now 31.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INDI Stock saw the intraday high of $8.32 and lowest of $7.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.12, which means current price is +33.51% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, INDI reached a trading volume of 4810629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for indie Semiconductor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on INDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for indie Semiconductor Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has INDI stock performed recently?

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.14. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -25.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.90 for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.86, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.52 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.17.

Return on Total Capital for INDI is now -29.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.18. Additionally, INDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.indie Semiconductor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Insider trade positions for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]

There are presently around $645 million, or 61.90% of INDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,752,630, which is approximately -3.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,290,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.51 million in INDI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.19 million in INDI stock with ownership of nearly 10.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ:INDI] by around 12,914,704 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,977,099 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 62,786,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,678,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,406,244 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 232,977 shares during the same period.