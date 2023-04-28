why Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.15

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] gained 2.71% or 1.13 points to close at $42.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2987115 shares. The company report on March 23, 2023 at 12:45 PM that Get Back to Business with Dell APEX Managed Device Service.

Small and medium business (SMB) leaders may view an in-house IT team as a luxury. However, IT is more than purchasing a few laptops and shipping them to employees, especially when setting the foundations for scaling a successful business. Fielding employee questions about technology can be overwhelming, ad hoc fixes can be costly surprises and employee downtime can have a big impact, especially for smaller teams.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Dell Runs Your IT So You Can Run Your Business.

It opened the trading session at $41.825, the shares rose to $42.81 and dropped to $41.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DELL points out that the company has recorded 13.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 2987115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $47.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.46, while it was recorded at 42.39 for the last single week of trading, and 40.73 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.19. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $8,063 million, or 82.40% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,573,498, which is approximately -1.666% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 19,217,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.81 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $677.32 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 21,790,592 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 20,497,787 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 151,202,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,491,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,861,904 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,694,186 shares during the same period.