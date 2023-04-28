why CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.22

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] jumped around 0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.48 at the close of the session, up 2.65%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM that CNX Reports First Quarter Results.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX” or “the company”) today released financial and operational results for the first quarter 2023 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

First quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here.

CNX Resources Corporation stock is now -8.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNX Stock saw the intraday high of $15.555 and lowest of $14.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.21, which means current price is +7.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 6264807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $19.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $23, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CNX stock performed recently?

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.73, while it was recorded at 15.44 for the last single week of trading, and 16.66 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.

Insider trade positions for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

There are presently around $2,475 million, or 97.50% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,816,982, which is approximately -4.347% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,977,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.1 million in CNX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $214.26 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -4.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 8,751,774 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 18,035,727 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 137,333,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,120,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,228,864 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,568,932 shares during the same period.