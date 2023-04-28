why BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.50

BlackSky Technology Inc. [NYSE: BKSY] gained 2.56% or 0.03 points to close at $1.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2874194 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM that BlackSky Reseller Telespazio to Provide Spain’s First Ever High-cadence, Low-latency Imagery Service for Disaster Response.

Commercially available imagery services deliver critical, real-time situational awareness to local incident command operations in Aragon region.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) reseller Telespazio Ibérica will deliver Spain’s first-ever high-cadence, low-latency rapid emergency imagery service to the Government of Aragon and the Geographic Institute of Aragon (IGEAR).

It opened the trading session at $1.20, the shares rose to $1.25 and dropped to $1.145, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKSY points out that the company has recorded -26.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 845.71K shares, BKSY reached to a volume of 2874194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKSY shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for BlackSky Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackSky Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on BKSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackSky Technology Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for BKSY stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, BKSY shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5180, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7783 for the last 200 days.

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.44 and a Gross Margin at -9.39. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.66.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]

There are presently around $35 million, or 29.00% of BKSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKSY stocks are: CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,951,809, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,580,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 million in BKSY stocks shares; and JANA PARTNERS LLC, currently with $3.37 million in BKSY stock with ownership of nearly 0.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackSky Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in BlackSky Technology Inc. [NYSE:BKSY] by around 13,577,869 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 561,630 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 15,365,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,504,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKSY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,573,878 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 295,478 shares during the same period.