why Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.52

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.02 during the day while it closed the day at $20.95. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM that Albertsons Companies’ Sincerely Health™ Platform Introduces New Apple Watch Integration Enabling Customers to Earn Healthy Points for Closing Activity Rings.

First-of-its-kind program using Apple Watch and iPhone inspires well-being and rewards customers for staying active with points redeemable for grocery coupons and discounts.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announces a unique collaboration with Apple to bring activity data from Apple Watch and iPhone to the Sincerely Health digital health and wellness platform. Customers who wear Apple Watch Series 3 or later can now choose to share their activity data with their Sincerely Health account and earn up to 75 points daily for closing all three Activity rings: Move, Exercise and Stand. Customers who do not have an Apple Watch can connect their iPhone with iOS 16 through the Fitness app and earn up to 25 points each day for closing their Move ring.

Albertsons Companies Inc. stock has also gained 0.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACI stock has declined by -0.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.21% and gained 1.01% year-on date.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $10.87 billion, with 534.60 million shares outstanding and 313.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 3022620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $25.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.38 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.43, while it was recorded at 20.88 for the last single week of trading, and 23.00 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.78 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,490 million, or 68.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $358.6 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 9.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 52,865,274 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 43,491,183 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 261,681,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,038,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,545,880 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,722,141 shares during the same period.