Wells Fargo slashes price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] – find out why.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Diversified Healthcare Trust First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Rescheduled for Tuesday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that it will now host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Francis and Chief Financial Officer Richard Siedel discussing first quarter results. As previously announced, it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2023 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 3995744.

A sum of 2862293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.71M shares. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares reached a high of $0.912 and dropped to a low of $0.878 until finishing in the latest session at $0.91.

The one-year DHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.29. The average equity rating for DHC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

DHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, DHC shares dropped by -29.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.93 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2288, while it was recorded at 0.9245 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1790 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diversified Healthcare Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.31 and a Gross Margin at -5.05. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for DHC is now -1.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.53. Additionally, DHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

DHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $162 million, or 82.30% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,671,391, which is approximately -23.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,083,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.43 million in DHC stocks shares; and FLAT FOOTED LLC, currently with $15.11 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly -11.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 45,679,692 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 59,295,472 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 74,408,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,384,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,179,338 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 11,453,098 shares during the same period.