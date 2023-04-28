Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.655 during the day while it closed the day at $3.60. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Pitney Bowes Comments on Proxy Advisory Firm Recommendation.

Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Pitney Bowes’ Eight Director Nominees as well as Katie May on the GOLD Proxy Card.

Strongly Disagrees with ISS’ Recommendation; Believes that it Would Result in an Extreme and Destabilizing Level of Change.

Pitney Bowes Inc. stock has also loss -3.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBI stock has declined by -15.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.29% and lost -5.26% year-on date.

The market cap for PBI stock reached $634.54 million, with 174.00 million shares outstanding and 161.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, PBI reached a trading volume of 2838422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PBI stock trade performance evaluation

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, PBI shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.53. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.04.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 5.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,252.20. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,092.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of $3,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pitney Bowes Inc. go to 6.00%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $374 million, or 67.30% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,227,445, which is approximately -1.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,119,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.38 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.01 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 8,709,143 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 12,628,297 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 88,210,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,547,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,131,440 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,343 shares during the same period.