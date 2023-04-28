Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.71%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Etsy to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in a press release after the market close. The press release can be accessed on the Etsy Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window, which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock rose by 0.38%. The one-year Etsy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.3. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.55 billion, with 126.16 million shares outstanding and 122.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 3105413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $134.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $150 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $150, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.59, while it was recorded at 100.30 for the last single week of trading, and 113.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of -$248,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,795 million, or 100.36% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,892,541, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,464,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $753.49 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 16.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 14,055,755 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 14,689,385 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 91,898,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,643,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,776,863 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253,791 shares during the same period.