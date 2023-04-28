Wall Street Analyst Initiated Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] jumped around 0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.14 at the close of the session, up 14.00%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Proterra Announces Appointment of Dustin Goodwin as Chief Information Officer.

“Dustin is an accomplished, senior IT executive with deep experience leading organizations through technology transformations. We’re delighted to welcome a leader with his skillsets to our company as we continue scaling to meet the exciting opportunities ahead for Proterra,” said Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Proterra Inc. stock is now -69.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.175 and lowest of $0.9117 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.70, which means current price is +25.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, PTRA reached a trading volume of 3011984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Proterra Inc. [PTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTRA shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Proterra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on PTRA stock. On May 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PTRA shares from 12.25 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

How has PTRA stock performed recently?

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, PTRA shares dropped by -24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.47 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2785, while it was recorded at 1.1090 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5663 for the last 200 days.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proterra Inc. [PTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.39 and a Gross Margin at -7.75. Proterra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTRA is now -29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proterra Inc. [PTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.57. Additionally, PTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]

There are presently around $137 million, or 69.60% of PTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTRA stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,690,894, which is approximately -1.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,794,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.8 million in PTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.16 million in PTRA stock with ownership of nearly 9.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Proterra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ:PTRA] by around 5,401,302 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 3,271,312 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 128,423,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,095,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTRA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 700,212 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,626,301 shares during the same period.