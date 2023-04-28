Wall Street Analyst Initiated Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.595 during the day while it closed the day at $16.47. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT), a multifamily apartment REIT, today announced its first quarter 2023 financial results.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 2.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRT stock has declined by -11.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.27% and lost -2.31% year-on date.

The market cap for IRT stock reached $3.63 billion, with 223.93 million shares outstanding and 222.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, IRT reached a trading volume of 2896369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $20.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $22 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IRT stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IRT shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRT in the course of the last twelve months was 44.36.

IRT stock trade performance evaluation

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 16.09 for the last single week of trading, and 17.97 for the last 200 days.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +18.59. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.65.

Return on Total Capital for IRT is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.26. Additionally, IRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] managed to generate an average of $127,030 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to -6.06%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,044 million, or 82.80% of IRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,818,722, which is approximately 1.423% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,129,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $490.6 million in IRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $210.68 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly 4.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 31,816,335 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 20,926,868 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 140,411,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,155,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,528,167 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,240,356 shares during the same period.