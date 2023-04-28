Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aptiv PLC [APTV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] loss -1.18% on the last trading session, reaching $101.65 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Aptiv to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Aptiv’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

Aptiv PLC represents 270.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.76 billion with the latest information. APTV stock price has been found in the range of $98.23 to $103.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 3304441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $131.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $120, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on APTV stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for APTV shares from 120 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 66.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for APTV stock

Aptiv PLC [APTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, APTV shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.61, while it was recorded at 103.55 for the last single week of trading, and 101.19 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.18. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for APTV is now 9.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.02. Additionally, APTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] managed to generate an average of $3,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 34.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aptiv PLC [APTV]

There are presently around $25,962 million, or 98.70% of APTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,816,335, which is approximately 1.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,247,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in APTV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.04 billion in APTV stock with ownership of nearly -1.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptiv PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Aptiv PLC [NYSE:APTV] by around 21,477,358 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 20,359,924 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 210,559,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,396,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTV stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,844,719 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,467,743 shares during the same period.