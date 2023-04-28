Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] closed the trading session at $9.52 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.03, while the highest price level was $9.62. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Noelle Perkins as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global commercial real estate services firm, has appointed Noelle Perkins as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, effective July 1.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005580/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.60 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, CWK reached to a volume of 3107680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $14.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $15.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

CWK stock trade performance evaluation

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CWK is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.94. Additionally, CWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] managed to generate an average of $3,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,923 million, or 85.50% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 34,832,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,863,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.4 million in CWK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $222.61 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 10.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 41,253,086 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 14,879,442 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 159,232,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,365,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,076,992 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,127,921 shares during the same period.