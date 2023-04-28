UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $591

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] closed the trading session at $490.47 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $482.20, while the highest price level was $490.98. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM that UnitedHealth Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenues of $91.9 Billion, Grew 15% Year-Over-Year.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.49 percent and weekly performance of 0.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 2461186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $594.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $615 to $630. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2023, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $587, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 10.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.07.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 485.58, while it was recorded at 487.62 for the last single week of trading, and 511.84 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.04%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $396,539 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,052,380, which is approximately 1.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,418,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.94 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.38 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -3.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,552 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 32,841,957 shares. Additionally, 1,391 investors decreased positions by around 28,696,181 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 759,538,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,076,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 235 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,315,177 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 1,045,788 shares during the same period.