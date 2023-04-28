UDR Inc. [UDR] is 6.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.30%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM that UDR Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today its first quarter 2023 results. Net Income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”), and Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 are detailed below.

Over the last 12 months, UDR stock dropped by -27.68%. The one-year UDR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.44. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.56 billion, with 325.55 million shares outstanding and 323.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, UDR stock reached a trading volume of 2823580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $45.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $47, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on UDR stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UDR shares from 55 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.00.

UDR Stock Performance Analysis:

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.16, while it was recorded at 41.04 for the last single week of trading, and 42.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UDR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.73.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.52. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $65,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

UDR Inc. [UDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,024 million, or 101.51% of UDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,667,742, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,437,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in UDR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.27 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -14.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 24,484,807 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 22,515,077 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 274,033,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,033,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,899,697 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,623,245 shares during the same period.