Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] Stock trading around $12.59 per share: What’s Next?

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] gained 0.48% or 0.06 points to close at $12.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2639244 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Tronox Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First quarter results exceeded expectations.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) (“Tronox” or the “Company”), the world’s leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide (“TiO2”) pigment, today reported its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $14.00, the shares rose to $14.17 and dropped to $12.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TROX points out that the company has recorded -6.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, TROX reached to a volume of 2639244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $18.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $16, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on TROX stock. On November 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TROX shares from 22 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for TROX stock

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, TROX shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.26, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 14.39 for the last 200 days.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.10 and a Gross Margin at +22.52. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.41.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.19. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of $75,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 8.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

There are presently around $1,323 million, or 68.80% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,751,451, which is approximately -6.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,114,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.32 million in TROX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $102.46 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly 1.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 13,390,251 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 10,160,553 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 82,075,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,626,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,808,409 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,217,693 shares during the same period.