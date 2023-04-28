Textron Inc. [TXT] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.64%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Textron Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

EPS of $0.92; adjusted EPS of $1.05.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Net cash from operating activities of $153 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TXT stock dropped by -1.46%. The one-year Textron Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.54.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.62 billion, with 208.33 million shares outstanding and 204.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, TXT stock reached a trading volume of 2480032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Textron Inc. [TXT]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Textron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $95, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TXT stock. On June 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXT shares from 49 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Textron Inc. [TXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, TXT shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.94, while it was recorded at 66.85 for the last single week of trading, and 67.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Textron Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textron Inc. [TXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.75. Textron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.70.

Return on Total Capital for TXT is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.35. Additionally, TXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textron Inc. [TXT] managed to generate an average of $25,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

TXT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to 13.55%.

Textron Inc. [TXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,332 million, or 86.80% of TXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,907,485, which is approximately 0.863% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 18,672,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in TXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.16 billion in TXT stock with ownership of nearly 5.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT] by around 10,654,537 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 15,097,951 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 147,094,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,846,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXT stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,191 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 318,994 shares during the same period.