Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Revenue clocked in at $29.39 billion, up 8.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.87 during the day while it closed the day at $16.86. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Takeda Announces FDA Acceptance of BLA Resubmission for Investigational Subcutaneous Administration of Entyvio® (vedolizumab) for Maintenance Therapy in Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis.

Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission for the investigational subcutaneous (SC) administration of Entyvio® (vedolizumab) for maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) after induction therapy with Entyvio intravenous. The resubmission is intended to address FDA feedback in a December 2019 Complete Response Letter (CRL).

“Takeda has remained committed to the pursuit of a subcutaneous administration for Entyvio in the U.S. so that patients might have a choice between receiving Entyvio maintenance therapy via intravenous infusion by a health care professional or administering it themselves with a single-dose injection – whichever suits their medical and personal needs. This resubmission is a major step forward in delivering on that commitment,” said Vijay Yajnik, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, head of U.S. Medical for Gastroenterology, Takeda. “We have great confidence in the future of Entyvio SC and strongly believe that offering a SC formulation can help meet the varied needs of patients who live with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, pending approval.”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock has also gained 1.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAK stock has inclined by 4.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.34% and gained 8.08% year-on date.

The market cap for TAK stock reached $52.68 billion, with 3.11 billion shares outstanding and 3.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 2501713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TAK stock trade performance evaluation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.23, while it was recorded at 16.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.79 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $4,858,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.08%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 13,553,386 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 8,938,938 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 45,501,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,994,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,669,433 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,989 shares during the same period.