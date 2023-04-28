Stifel lifts W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] gained 0.72% or 0.03 points to close at $4.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2634430 shares. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 6:45 AM that W&T Offshore Announces Management Change.

A formal search will be initiated shortly but until such time as a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed, the Company announced that Trey Hartman, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

It opened the trading session at $4.24, the shares rose to $4.32 and dropped to $4.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTI points out that the company has recorded -46.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, WTI reached to a volume of 2634430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $5.10 to $6.90. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 84.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for WTI stock

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -15.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.60 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.30 and a Gross Margin at +57.31. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.10.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 75.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 79.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9,242.76. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,594.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $633,285 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $321 million, or 53.90% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,807,814, which is approximately 17.536% of the company’s market cap and around 33.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,012,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.95 million in WTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.89 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 6.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 10,345,458 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,107,504 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 59,156,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,609,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,968,885 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,756,587 shares during the same period.