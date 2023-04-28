Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] gain 18.88% so far this year. What now?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE: SKX] loss -0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $49.87 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Skechers Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Record Quarterly Sales of $2 Billion.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ and a global footwear leader, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. represents 155.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.70 billion with the latest information. SKX stock price has been found in the range of $47.00 to $50.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SKX reached a trading volume of 3502170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKX shares is $54.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on SKX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17.

Trading performance analysis for SKX stock

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, SKX shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.09, while it was recorded at 49.90 for the last single week of trading, and 41.20 for the last 200 days.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.01.

Return on Total Capital for SKX is now 9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.66. Additionally, SKX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] managed to generate an average of $24,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. go to 22.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]

There are presently around $6,301 million, or 96.90% of SKX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,131,779, which is approximately -0.469% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,433,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $621.94 million in SKX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $574.38 million in SKX stock with ownership of nearly 5.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE:SKX] by around 9,609,416 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 11,674,407 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 104,679,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,963,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,635,882 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,108,873 shares during the same period.