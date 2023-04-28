ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Stock trading around $454.34 per share: What’s Next?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $458.65 during the day while it closed the day at $454.34. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM that ServiceNow Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

ServiceNow exceeds guidance across all Q1 2023 topline growth and profitability metrics; raises 2023 subscription revenues guidance.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Subscription revenues of $2,024 million in Q1 2023, representing 24% year-over-year growth, 27% adjusted for constant currency.

ServiceNow Inc. stock has also loss -2.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOW stock has declined by -1.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.62% and gained 17.02% year-on date.

The market cap for NOW stock reached $91.47 billion, with 202.64 million shares outstanding and 201.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, NOW reached a trading volume of 4852271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $534.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $525 to $420. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $500, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 15.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 42.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NOW stock trade performance evaluation

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 448.21, while it was recorded at 459.39 for the last single week of trading, and 427.40 for the last 200 days.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 23.74%.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80,865 million, or 90.80% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,096,661, which is approximately 1.362% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,771,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.16 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $6.74 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly 5.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 729 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 12,174,302 shares. Additionally, 618 investors decreased positions by around 10,729,927 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 155,201,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,105,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,141,493 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 1,955,191 shares during the same period.