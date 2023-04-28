Seaport Research Partners lifts Graco Inc. [GGG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Graco Inc. [NYSE: GGG] gained 12.60% on the last trading session, reaching $77.65 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM that Graco Reports Record First Quarter Sales and Operating Earnings.

Sales Growth in All Segments.

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Graco Inc. represents 167.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.98 billion with the latest information. GGG stock price has been found in the range of $71.495 to $78.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 973.94K shares, GGG reached a trading volume of 2667687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Graco Inc. [GGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGG shares is $76.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Graco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Graco Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graco Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGG in the course of the last twelve months was 380.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for GGG stock

Graco Inc. [GGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.95. With this latest performance, GGG shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for Graco Inc. [GGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.17, while it was recorded at 71.64 for the last single week of trading, and 67.35 for the last 200 days.

Graco Inc. [GGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graco Inc. [GGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.72 and a Gross Margin at +49.33. Graco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for GGG is now 29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graco Inc. [GGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.81. Additionally, GGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graco Inc. [GGG] managed to generate an average of $115,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Graco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Graco Inc. [GGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graco Inc. go to 10.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Graco Inc. [GGG]

There are presently around $10,382 million, or 89.90% of GGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,737,872, which is approximately 0.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,330,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in GGG stocks shares; and FIERA CAPITAL CORP, currently with $631.37 million in GGG stock with ownership of nearly -1.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Graco Inc. [NYSE:GGG] by around 14,755,618 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 10,830,987 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 124,970,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,557,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGG stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,573,443 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 428,824 shares during the same period.