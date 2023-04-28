Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] Revenue clocked in at $43.10 million, up 5.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: ROIV] loss -2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $8.43 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM that Lokavant Emerges from Roivant Sciences with Multiple Industry Partnerships to Accelerate Impact on Clinical Research.

Clinical trial intelligence platform hits key commercial milestones, expands leadership team.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Lokavant, the clinical trial intelligence platform company, has achieved significant business milestones within three months of the company’s $21 million Series A funding announcement, including new customer growth and leadership hires. The venture has also formally launched from parent company Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV), which develops transformative medicines and technologies by building subsidiary companies called “Vants.” As one of Roivant’s most promising health technology startups, Lokavant was incubated in 2020 with the mission to make clinical trials smarter and prevent avoidable operational issues, accelerating drug development.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. represents 713.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.28 billion with the latest information. ROIV stock price has been found in the range of $8.405 to $8.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 1906711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ROIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 145.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for ROIV stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]

There are presently around $3,597 million, or 51.20% of ROIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: QVT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 122,541,536, which is approximately -5.296% of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 95,031,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.07 million in ROIV stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $762.38 million in ROIV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roivant Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ:ROIV] by around 62,445,881 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 15,868,558 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 338,041,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,356,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROIV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,168,189 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,689,397 shares during the same period.