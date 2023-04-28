Realty Income Corporation [O] moved up 1.60: Why It’s Important

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] closed the trading session at $62.29 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.27, while the highest price level was $62.635. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that 634th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has declared the 634th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2550 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.060 per share, is payable on May 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for April’s dividend is April 28, 2023.

About Realty IncomeRealty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 634 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 54-year operating history and increased the dividend 120 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.80 percent and weekly performance of 0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, O reached to a volume of 3179512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $70.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 62.41.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.82, while it was recorded at 62.01 for the last single week of trading, and 64.86 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,899 million, or 83.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,758,107, which is approximately 2.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,675,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.08 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 6.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 628 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 38,483,968 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 13,770,085 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 484,351,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,605,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,135,251 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,906,065 shares during the same period.